Youth bites vendor's lower lip, ear after being denied free paan

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A youth was arrested on Tuesday night after he bit the left ear and lower lip of a paan vendor in Alambagh as he was denied a free paan.

According to the police, the youth was identified as Shalu, a resident of Bhilawan colony and a videographer by profession, a Times of India report read.

Police said around 10pm, Satyendra was closing his shop when Shalu walked up to him and demanded a free paan. But Satyendra refused and Shalu picked up a stone and hit him. The report said he also bit Satyendra's left ear.

It said while the vendor screamed in pain, Shalu also bit his lower lip and fled the spot. Satyendra was rushed to the hospital by passersby.

SHO, Alambagh, AK Sahi was quoted in the report saying that a case has been registered against Shalu, who is allegedly an alcoholic.

