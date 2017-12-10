Youth commits suicide after boys try to molest his sister

An 18-year-old youth allegedly hanged himself to death here after a group of boys accused him of stealing and tried to molest his sister when she intervened, police said on Sunday

An 18-year-old youth allegedly hanged himself to death here after a group of boys accused him of stealing and tried to molest his sister when she intervened, police said on Sunday. Police said the incident occurred on December 7 evening when a hospital in west Delhi alerted them about the death of a Deepak. "We found that Deepak had committed suicide by hanging from a fan at his residence but no suicide note was recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta said.

Gupta said initially the family didn't suspect any foul play. Later it came to be known that he had quarrelled with three or four boys. "The boys charged Deepak with theft and also tried to molest his sister when she intervened," he added. A case of assault and using criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty has been registered against the boys, the officer said.

