Youth commits suicide in church, police say no suicide note found

Aug 20, 2018, 16:13 IST | IANS

"Ruban's mother raised an alarm after he didn't respond to door knocks. Some church employees later found Ruban hanging inside the room," Station House Officer Dileep Kumar told IANS

A 26-year-old youth committed suicide in Vailankanni Church in south Delhi's Khan Market area, with his family claiming he was forced to take the step due to tension over some borrowed money, police said on Monday.

Police said Ruban was found hanging from a ceiling fan in one of the servant quarters on Friday evening. No suicide note was found at the spot.

Ruban's parents work in the church. He is survived by his wife and two minor sons.

Ruban's cousin brother Marx Mathew said the family suspected foul play.

He claimed that Ruban was tense since his friends were harassing him over some money he had borrowed, forcing him to commit suicide.

"We are trying to ascertain the reason for the death. We are awaiting the post-mortem report. We are investigating the case from all possible angles, keeping in mind the allegations from the family," Assistant Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar said.

