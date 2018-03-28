Youth Congress activists protest against Assembly poll date leak

Scores of Indian Youth Congress activists today staged a protest outside the Election Commission office here over alleged leak of the date of Karnataka Assembly election



Representation pic

Scores of Indian Youth Congress activists today staged a protest outside the Election Commission office here over alleged leak of the date of Karnataka Assembly election. A protest march was taken out from the IYC office on Raisina Road to the Election Commission's office on Ashoka Road. The activists raised slogans against the Election Commission and the BJP in front the ECI headquarters.

Terming the "leak" as "unprecedented", the IYC leaders alleged that BJP was "encroaching" upon functioning of the Election Commission. "This is very unfortunate. The ruling BJP has encroached upon the functioning of Election Commission of India. The very neutrality and independence of it is in doubt," said a IYC statement.

BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya today tweeted the date of the Karnataka Assembly polls before the Election Commission announced it, prompting the panel to describe the leak as a "very serious issue" that merited a probe and "stringent action". Malviya, however, tweeted that he had only quoted a news channel.

