Youth Congress calls for bandh over death of party workers in Kerala, Rahul condemns killings

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): As a mark of protest against the murder of two of its workers in Kasargod district, the Youth Congress has called for a statewide dawn to dusk bandh on Monday.

The two Youth Congress workers- Kripesh and Sarath Lal- were hacked to death in Kasargod on Sunday by unidentified assailants while they were on a motorcycle. Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the killings and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

"The brutal murder of two members of our Youth Congress family in Kasargod, Kerala is shocking. The Congress Party stands in solidarity with the families of these two young men & I send them my deepest condolences. We will not rest till the murderers are brought to justice" he tweeted on Monday.

Soon after the death of Kripesh and Sarath, the Congress alleged that Communist Party of India (Marxist) activists were behind the attack that took place in Peria.

"The CPM government is attempting to destroy Congress using party goons. The young Congress activists 24-year-old Sarath Lal and 19- year-old Kripesh were attacked without any provocation in the Peria region," Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told reporters here.

"They were not involved in criminal activities. It is part of a tradition of killing in Kasargod and Kannur zilla areas. The government should identify the culprits and arrest them as soon as possible," he added. A police probe is underway and more details are awaited.

