Youth Congress holds protest, seeks Arun Jaitley's resignation

Arun Jaitley

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday demanded Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's resignation over bank frauds and escape of the bank scam accused such as Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.

IYC activists marched from the IYC headquarters in central Delhi and intended to go to the Krishna Menon Marg residence of Jaitley, but were stopped by Delhi Police at K. Kamraj Marg.

The protestors raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaitley and demanded his resignation.

Congress has stepped up its attack on Jaitley with party chief Rahul Gandhi alleging on Monday that the minister's daughter was "on the payroll" of fugitive Mehul Choksi, wanted in Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

He had also alleged that Jaitley allowed him to flee.

The party said that under the Bharatiya Janata Party government "an unprecedented 19,000 bank fraud cases involving Rs 90,000 crore have taken place and at least 23 bank fraudsters have left India duping the country by over Rs 53,000 crore."

IYC chief Keshav Chand Yadav led the protest and accused the government of crony capitalism.

