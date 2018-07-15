Youth crushed to death by a falling tree in Tamil Nadu

The deceased along with his family members, was proceeding to the Church, when the roadside tree fell on him

Representational image

An 18-year-old youth was today killed when a huge tree fell on him in nearby Nilgiris district, in the wake of heavy rains lashing the hilly region for the past several days, police said.

The deceased Iman Augustine, along with his family members, was proceeding to the Church, when the roadside tree fell on him, they said. He along with a few others, who sustained minor injuries, were taken to the government hospital, they added.

However, Iman succumbed before reaching there. Meanwhile, several trees were uprooted at 17 places on Udhagamandalam-Gudalur highway, including Pykara, Naduvattam, Fingerpost owing to continuous rain, resulting in disruption of vehicular traffic.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel with the help of police and PWD department officials are on the job to clear the trees and traffic, police said

