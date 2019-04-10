Youth from Bihar chopped to death in Erode, 2 held

crime

They killed him before chopping his body into pieces and kept the remains in a gunny bag in their house

Representational image

A 22-year old man from Bihar was chopped to death allegedly by three people, including a couple after they didn't get the ransom they had demanded from his mother, police said on Wednesdsay.

Navin Kumar Patel (23) and his wife Sasikala (22), also from Bihar and residing for the last six months, were working in dyeing factory. They befriended Nitish Kumar (22) from Dindigul while they were returning to Erode from the northern state, the police said.

Patel promised to get Nitishkumar, working in a water packaging unit, a better job, they said. Believing this, the latter came to Erode a couple of days ago and since did not return to Dindigul, the police said.

His mother complained to the Dindigul police stating that she had not heard from her son since the day he'd left for Erode to meet Navinkumar.

Acting on the complaint, police arrived at Erode on Tuesday and with the help of cyber crime police tracked his mobile phone and went to Navinkumar's house where they noticed some blood stains.

The Dindigul police informed their Erode counterparts who enquired Sasikala and Rahul Datta, said to be an associate of Navinkumar. During interrogation, Sasikala and Datta admitted to having demanded a ransom of Rs one lakh from Nitish Kumar's mother, the police said.

Later, they killed him before chopping his body into pieces and kept the remains in a gunny bag in their house, they said. Dattam and Sasikala have arrested her husband was at large.

