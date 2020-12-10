Youth Icon Pravin Mali puts his best foot forward to change the notion about politics

Politics is an important part of our daily life. No opinion, decision, or action is devoid of political flavor. However, young people like Pravin Kumar Mali are taking political philosophies to a whole new level to stay at par with the ever-changing ways of the world. Humans are dynamic and social as well as political essence should change with the zeitgeist. Our modern society demands a remarkable, young politician like Pravin Mali who has to make firm decisions quickly and deliver justice whenever needed.

Pravin, the president of Nagarpalika, has undertaken and completed several projects in the interest of his people. Projects like Solar Sunroof, door to door waste collection campaign, LED street light project and has led a cleaning campaign under the Swachh Bharat Movement. He has also been a member of the advisory committee of Western Railways and a Corporator at Deesa Municipality. His reputation precedes him and, he has gained recognition all over the world and received an invitation to Symposium 2018 by the United Nations on sustainable development goals.

He has also been Gujarat Pradesh Mantri, trustee of Shree Gigagi Savaji Mali Vidhya Vihar, Shree Gordhanji Gigaji Mali Vidhya Sankul, and Sardar Vidya Mandir. He has portrayed immense dedication and determination while serving these posts. His work for social sanitization campaigns, blood donation camps, and youth empowerment schemes has changed the lives of hundreds of people.

This young politician has served his people and has proven to be the perfect candidate to lead the youth of this country. Currently, Pravin is working on the election campaign at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in tandem with BJP Secretary Pradip Singh Vaghela. His ideas are modern and contemporary, and he is not afraid to take action promptly. He has a Postgraduate degree in International Business and is a commerce graduate. Pravin Kumar Mali has successfully implemented his knowledge of business and commerce to politics to improve the economy and condition of his people.

