Youth in north Delhi stabbed to death over personal enmity

Oct 31, 2018, 20:29 IST | IANS

The incident took place on Tuesday around 11.30 p.m when some locals in Mahendra Park area of Jahangirpuri informed the local police about a youth lying on the road in a pool of blood

A youth in north Delhi was allegedly stabbed to death by three attackers over personal enmity, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 11.30 p.m when some locals in Mahendra Park area of Jahangirpuri informed the local police about a youth lying on the road in a pool of blood.

"During an investigation, the victim identified as Suraj Pal,22, was taken to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed during treatment," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan.

"Suraj Pal stayed in Jahangirpuri with his family and had gone to Mahendra Park for meeting his friends. When he was returning to his residence, three attackers -- as per witnesses' statement -- had stopped his way and started assaulting him. They stabbed him multiple times before escaping," Khan said, adding personal enemity led to the incident.

"The accused were known to the victim. We have identified them and efforts are on to nab them," Khan said.

