Search

Youth injured in clashes in Kashmir

May 20, 2018, 10:06 IST | IANS

According to the police, 9-year-old Rizwan Ahmad was injured in Arampora in Sopore late Saturday when a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle was attacked with stones by a group of youth

Youth injured in clashes in Kashmir

A Kashmiri protestor looks on during clashes with Indian government forces during a protest against the US and Israel after Friday prayers outside Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar on May 18, 2018. Pic/AFP

Srinagar: A youth was seriously injured during clashes between a group of youth and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, 9-year-old Rizwan Ahmad was injured in Arampora in Sopore late Saturday when a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle was attacked with stones by a group of youth.

Doctors treating the injured youth said Ahmad had been hit by a rubber bullet in his head.

"He was referred to SKIMS in Srinagar for specialized treatment", doctors said.

Police said they have registered a case in this incident.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Meet India's last and only Taxidermist!

Tags

kashmirsouth kashmir