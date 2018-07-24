Youth jumps to death during Maratha protests

Was among agitators in Aurangabad who had threatened to jump over 16% quota in jobs and education

The statewide agitation for Maratha quota is set to intensify after a youth from Aurangabad jumped to his death on Monday during a protest on the bridge over the Godavari river.

The victim has been identified as Kakasaheb Shinde, who had participated in a protest in which the agitators had threatened to jump into the river, dodging police bandobast. Shinde was rescued and taken to a local hospital, but died some time later.

Protests intensify

News of Shinde's death intensified protests in Aurangabad and other parts of the state where people have blocked roads. A group of protesters laid siege to Gangapur police station demanding that a case be filed against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for forcing the young man to commit suicide. They refused to claim Shinde's body until the FIR was filed.

The community is agitated because a quota of 16% in jobs and education is stuck in a legal battle. Notably, the protests have been massive silent marches in 58 towns and cities of Maharashtra, where no violent incidents have been reported. However, the agitation is taking a grim direction as nothing has come the Marathas' way so far.

The community wants the government to stay a mega recruitment drive in which 72,000 vacancies are expected to be filled in two phases until the decision in the quota case is delivered. The government has rejected the demand.

Plans for Kranti Divas

Parli in Beed district has been hosting a sit-in agitation since July 18, which the community has promised to continue till their demands are met. However, sources said the protests were unlikely to remain peaceful and could create a law and order situation. The community has decided to mark August 9, Kranti Divas, by taking out massive morchas in the state. The Maratha agitation had started on this day two years ago.

As part of the ongoing protests, Fadnavis was challenged to visit Pandharpur's Vithoba temple for the Mahapuja on Monday, but he cancelled the tour, citing safety of pilgrims. He worshipped Vithoba at his official residence early Monday morning.

In Pimpri, some protesters interrupted Fadnavis's event on Monday afternoon by raising slogans. Some 30 people including women were detained, said a local police officer.

