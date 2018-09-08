Youth killed by gunmen in Srinagar was active militant

national

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday that the youth killed by unidentified gunmen on Saturday in Hazratbal area of Srinagar city was an active militant of the Islamic State.

The police said the slain person has been identified as Asif Nazir Dar of Panzgam Awantipora in Pulwama district.

"One pistol along with one magazine was recovered from him. According to sources, he was an active member of the IS. Unidentified gunmen had shot and killed this person in Hazratbal area of Srinagar," the police said.

An identity card was recovered from the slain person, which lead the police to believe that he was Ishfaq Ahmad, a student of the Islamic University.

The Islamic University, however, denied that the slain person was their student.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, unidentified gunmen killed an activist of a Hurriyat group led by Syed Ali Geelani in Bomai area of Sopore town.

The activist, Hakim-ul-Rehman Sultani, had been recently released from jail.

