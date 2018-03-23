Youth killed over love affair in Jalna

Hasnabad police have arrested the girl's maternal uncle Laxman Hariba Phuke and his son Gajanan Laxman Phuke in connection with the incident

Jalna: A 19-year-old youth was allegedly killed by the relatives of the girl he was in love with at Wazirkheda in Bhokardan tehsil of the district, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Korde (19), a resident of Daregaon in Jalna tehsil. Hasnabad police have arrested the girl's maternal uncle Laxman Hariba Phuke and his son Gajanan Laxman Phuke in connection with the incident. Inspector Kiran Bidve said the girl, resident of Shelgaon in Badnapur tehsil, and the victim were in love. The two belonged to different castes.

The girl was visiting her maternal uncle at Wazirkheda when Korde went there yesterday to meet her. When her uncle saw them together in a field, he took exception. He and his son allegedly hit Korde with an axe and a club, the police said. The accused later called Korde's friends and relatives who took him to the Jalna Government Hospital where he succumbed to injuries, inspector Bidve said.

Further probe is on.

