Youth Olympics: India shooter Manu clinches silver

India thus wrapped up their shooting campaign with two gold and three silver medals

Manu Bhaker

Young shooting sensation Manu Bhaker became the second Indian after judoka Tababi Devi to win two medals at the Youth Olympic Games after winning a silver here yesterday.

In a unique format, Manu combined with Tajikistan's Behzan Fayzullaev in the 10m air pistol mixed international and settled for a silver after losing the gold medal match 3-10 to Germany's Vanessa Seeger and Bulgaria's Kiril Kirov. India thus wrapped up their shooting campaign with two gold and three silver medals.

