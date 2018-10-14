Youth Olympics: Lakshya Sen settles for silver after final loss

badminton

Lakshya Sen

Promising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen settled for a silver medal after he lost the men's singles summit clash against Li Shifeng of China in straight games at the Youth Olympics here.

Sen, 17, the reigning junior Asian champion, lost 15-21, 19-21 to bag the silver. He had beaten Shifeng in straight games in the quarter-finals of the Asian Championships in July but on Friday, it was the turn of the Chinese to turn the tables on the Indian.

The India admitting to committing early mistakes and gave full credit to his Chinese rival. "He was very good and won the crucial points. I couldn't push myself tough I managed to prolong the inevitable," said Sen after his final. "But I am happy to be the second Indian to bring back a medal in badminton from such an elite championship."

It was a sort of a revenge for the Chinese whom the Indian had beaten in the quarter-finals of the Asian Championships earlier this year.

