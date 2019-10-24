Youth suffers chest pain, dies after RPF ignores calls for help

A 28-year-old man succumbed to chest pain after falling unconscious on the foot overbridge at Shahad railway station and lying unattended for at least an hour. A passer-by had informed the RPF and the youth's relatives, but while the cops ignored the passer-by, a relative reached the youth only an hour later by which time he had already died.

Yogesh Wishe had arrived at Shahad station around 10.30 pm on Tuesday and while taking a foot overbridge, had a heart attack and collapsed. A passer-by saw him lying unconscious on the FOB around 11.15 pm and informed an RPF official at the station. However, the official ignored his call for help, claims Yogesh's brother Mahesh Wishe.

"I got a call from my brother's phone informing me that he had been found unconscious at Shahad station. As I was in Thane, I informed a relative in the area who reached the spot immediately and rushed him to hospital," Mahesh said. However, it was too late, said the doctors, and declared Yogesh dead.

"When I reached the hospital, the doctors told me that Yogesh was brought to the hospital too late," Mahesh said, adding that he will file a complaint against the officers who were at the station on Tuesday night.

"None of the railway officials or RPF personnel came to help him. When my relative called up one RPF officer for help, he told him that his duty was over and he had gone to change his clothes. He then called some of his friends and took him to a nearby hospital."

Had the officials at the station helped my brother, he would have been alive today. "Yogesh was breathing when the first passer-by saw him and informed the RPF. Why didn't the officials come to help him? I will file a complaint against the officers who were present at the station but didn't assist my brother. They are responsible for his death."

Yogesh was a resident of Vasind and worked at a private firm at Thane, said the Kalyan police, which registered an Accidental Death Report on Wednesday. Senior RPF official Alok Bohra did not answer calls for a comment.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates