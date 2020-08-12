Youths save woman stuck in Bengal flash flood

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In an act of sheer bravery, two youths in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday rescued a woman who got stuck in a flash flood while washing clothes sitting along a riverbank.

The incident took place at Haatkhola village in Nagrakata when the woman had gone near Kuchi Diana River in the area to wash clothes. The sudden flood due to heavy rain in the Bhutan Hills range, flooded the river in the Terai region.

Two youths in #WestBengal's Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday rescued a woman who got stuck in a flash #flood while washing clothes sitting along a riverbank.



The incident took place in Nagrakata when the woman had gone near Kuchi Diana River in the area to wash clothes. pic.twitter.com/4KI6nxr0MC — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 12, 2020

Sources said the woman got stuck in the flash flood with river water rising dangerously all around her. She screamed for help.

Two youths luckily heard her screams and detected her. They quickly managed some ropes and jumped into the water to rescue her. They were finally able to take her out of the deluge and save her life. The woman is shaken, but recovering.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever