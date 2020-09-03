Youths steal mobile, rob cab to enjoy 'parathas' at Murthal; three arrested

In a daring robbery, a group of youths first stole a mobile phone and then made a call for an Ola cab and robbed it. Their motive was to go to Murthal and have 'parathas' for dinner. The Delhi Police has arrested the three accused and apprehended two juveniles in this connection. One of the accused is a BBA student in a Noida-based college.

Police station Nangloi, received a complaint where the complainant reported that his cab was booked through Ola from Krishna Mandir, Najafgarh Road, Nangloi. When the cab reached the pick-up point, 4 to 5 boys were present there who confirmed OTP of the booking to the driver.



"After that when they reached near Rajdhani Park, all the accused riding in the car started beating the driver and overpowered him. They robbed his two mobile phones, wallet and threw him out of the car. Accordingly a robbery case was registered at Nangloi and investigation taken up," said DCP (Outer) A. Koan.



During the course of investigation on the basis of intelligence, accused Sagar and Pankaj, both residents of Nangloi were arrested. During sustained interrogation both accused confessed to the crime and disclosed the names of three of their associates. Two juveniles were apprehended and one co-accused Abhijeet, also a resident of Nangloi, was arrested as well. Abhijeet is a BBA student in a Noida-based college.



"They planned to go to Murthal to have dinner and hence robbed the Ola cab by overpowering the driver. One of the juveniles apprehended is also involved in a murder case," said a senior police officer.

