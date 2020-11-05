2 youths who threw pizza packets on road forced to return 80-km to pick up trash

Two youths, who had thrown packets of pizza in Madikeri, Karnataka, had to travel back 80-km to pick up the trash after locals complained.

According to a report on Bangalore Mirror, General Secretary of Kodagu Tourism Association had been keeping a close watch on the cleanliness of the place and had cleaned up the area with members of gran panchayat. But he found pizza cartons strews along the road and decided to hold the offenders accountable.

"I was keeping a close watch in the area to curb the garbage menace on our hill station. When I was returning to my home on Friday, at around 2.15 pm, I noticed some pizza packets tossed on the side of the road,” he said. “I felt like all our efforts had gone in vain. So, I decided to open up the packet and luckily found a bill which had the person's phone number. I called up the person and requested him to return to the spot and pick up the waste,” he added.

He went on to say, “However, the person on the phone apologised but refused to come back as they were already out of Kodagu. So I called up the local police inspector who too tried to convince the youths but to no avail.”

Then they resorted to a social media campaign. Many called them after their numbers were shared on social media, embarrassed; the youths eventually came back at around 3:45 pm. They had travelled 80kms.

"We were worried that they would once again throw the garbage up ahead, so we wrote their phone numbers and names on the phone numbers and names on the packet, as a warning," said Madetira Themmaiah.

