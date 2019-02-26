YouTube sensation Lilly Singh reveals she is bisexual
Ever since Lilly Singh wrote about her sexual orientation, the tweet has got over 8,000 re-tweets and more than 72,000 likes.
YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, who goes by the stage name Superwoman, has revealed on social media that she is bisexual and called it her "superpower".
The Indian-origin Canadian artiste, who is also a comedian, author and a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, took to Twitter on Sunday and wrote: "Female, coloured, bisexual" along with checkboxes ticked green."
She added: "Throughout my life, these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I'm fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many 'boxes' you check, I encourage you to do the same."
âÂÂ Female— Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) February 25, 2019
âÂÂ Coloured
âÂÂ Bisexual
Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers.
No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same x
âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂ§¡ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ
Ever since she wrote about her sexual orientation, the tweet has got over 8,000 re-tweets and more than 72,000 likes.
Thank you so much for the love and positivity. Words can’t describe how much it means. I appreciate you all. Group hug âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ— Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) February 25, 2019
Lilly has over 14 million followers on YouTube. She has authored the bestseller, "How To Be A Bawse", has a role in HBO's film adaptation of "Fahrenheit 451" and in 2017, she topped the Forbes Magazine Top Influencers List in the entertainment category.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
What makes Riteish a pro at comedy?