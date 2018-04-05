YouTube shooting: US Federal agents conduct searches at South California

Reportedly, the San Bruno police had sought a search warrant to investigate the properties around the area where the shooting incident took place that injured four people and also claimed life of gunman



Donald Trump

A team of the United States Federal agents on Wednesday conducted a search at the Southern California homes, which had been previously inhabited by Nasim Aghdam, the accused behind the incident of shooting at the YouTube headquarters. Reportedly, the San Bruno police had sought a search warrant to investigate the properties around the area where the shooting incident took place that injured four people and also claimed life of gunman.

The police conducted searches at Menifee and 4S Ranch, the adjoining areas of San Bruno. It further reported that Aghdam shot and wounded four civilians before committing suicide. Earlier on Wednesday, United States President Donald Trump offered his thoughts and prayers for the victims of the shooting incident while extending his support for the law enforcers investigating the incident.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever