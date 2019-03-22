YouTube star accused of physically abusing seven adoptive children

international

The lady in question, Machells Hobson, 48, is a Youtube star whose channel "Fantastic Adventures" has 80000 subscribers

Representational image

A famous YouTube star was recently accused of physically abusing seven of her adoptive children. The children told authorities that she sprayed pepper on them, beat them and also deprived them of food and water if they didn't participate in her videos. She was arrested last Friday.

The lady in question, Machells Hobson, 48, is a YouTube star whose channel "Fantastic Adventures" has 80,000 subscribers.

A 19-year-old girl told the Maricopa Police Department that her younger adoptive step-sister disclosed that she was being abused by her mother, Hobson.

After the Officers conducted a welfare check at Hobson's residence, they found that the seven children were malnourished, had dark circles, were underweight, thirsty and hungry.

One of the seven children told the police that Hobson locked her in a closet for days at a time without food or water and made her wear a pull-up diaper and did not allow her to use the bathroom.

The child also said that Hobson would spray pepper on them and her six siblings and force them to take ice baths. She also said that she was once pepper-sprayed between her legs and was in pain for several days.

Another child told the police, "I either get beat with a hanger or belt or a brush or get pepper-sprayed from head to toe". He also alleged that Hobson would grab his privates and pinch him with her fingernails until he bled.

According to ABC media, Hobson denied the allegations and said that she only uses, grounding, spanking and making the kids stand in a corner as punishment.

All of the kids were made to take part in her videos which featured the adopted children in different scenarios. Sometime later, the YouTube channel was taken down.

Hobson and her two adult sons, Logan and Ryan Hackney, were taken into custody at their residence on March 15. Logan admitted that he knew of the alleged pepper spray and ice baths. He had also observed injuries on the kids and heard them scream and cry.

Logan claimed that he had a discussion with his brother to report the child abuse and the children also told the police that Ryan wound not sneak them food when they were locked.

Also read: Girl jumps from auto to resist molestation attempt by driver

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.