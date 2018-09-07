YouTube star Bhuvan Bam: Film explores various dimensions of human relationships

television

YouTube star Bhuvan Bam on making his acting debut with short film

Bhuvan Bam

His sketches that offer social commentary have made him an online sensation. Now, YouTube star Bhuvan Bam is set to make his acting debut. He has been roped in to play the lead in Guneet Monga's production, Plus Minus, which also features Divya Dutta.



Guneet Monga

Bam reveals that the association resulted from a "casual" meeting with Monga over lunch. He adds that apart from the fact that he had a "compelling" script in hand, he was excited to have an "impeccable" team associated with the project. "The story explores various dimensions of human relationships through the narrative of two individuals, played by Divya and me."

Monga has handed over the directorial reins to Jyoti Kapur Das. Known to back content-driven films, Monga reveals that she knew she had "something special in hand" when Das narrated the story to her. Dutta, who makes her short film debut with this offering, was taken by the way it depicted a variety of emotions within a few minutes. "[Doing so] is a challenge, but Jyoti has captured it."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates