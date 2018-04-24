YouTube star Dhvani Bhanushali reprises Whitney Houston's I Will Always Love You

Dhvani released this song on her Youtube channel which has been shot beautifully across Mumbai



Dhvani Bhanushali

YouTube star who has now become Bollywood's youngest female playback singer Dhvani Bhanushali has come out with a version of Whitney Houston's all-time hitsong, I will always love you. After her carpool mashup of Gulabi Aankhein and Shape of You and several mesmerising performances of Ishtehaar (her debut Bollywood song) at different reality shows, Dhvani Bhanushali has launched her first solo music video with a reprise of Whitney Houston's global hit.

Dhvani released this song on her Youtube channel which has been shot beautifully across Mumbai. The song is reprised by Gaurav Chatterji and directed by Anjali Bhushan. A source close to the video production of the song said that it took 3 hours to actually light up the thousand diyas that are featured in the video.

Dhvani who considers legendary singer Whitney Houston as one of her inspirations says, "I have sung several Hindi songs and when I decided to make a music video, I chose 'I will always love you' as its one of my idol's beautiful song."

This music video is a prayer by a young girl for her family as she steps out of her comfort zone into the world as an independent young woman. Speaking on the video Dhvani says, "Anjali came up with a beautiful concept. As in life, we must release all past baggage to move on the path of self-growth."

Dhvani's rendition has her style but what is clearly unmissable is the sheer talent of this 20-year-old who sang her first Bollywood song with none other than Ustaad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab for the film Welcome to New York – a song that became an instant hit.

Dhvani is currently pursuing her graduation and uses all her spare time to practice singing. She has been singing all genres from rock to soft pop to classic to Hindi film music. Watch out for this talented youngster who is definitely the new kid on the music block.

