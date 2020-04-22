Youtuber accidentally hits man's car. What happens next is heartwarming!

An exchange of texts between the YouTuber and a man whose car he hit has gone viral. YouTuber Casey Neistat had tweeted about leaving a note apologising to a man whose car he accidentally hit with his 17-year-old pick-up truck and what happened next was absolutely heart-warming.

Neistat, who stays in Los Angeles, wrote on Twitter, "I scratched a guys car this morning when parking my truck, total accident, small but noticeable scratch. I left the owner a note on the wiper and he texted me..."

The note Neistat left for the man read, "Hello, I scratched the hood of your car while parking mine. Please call/text so I can pay for the repairs. My sincere apologies for the trouble." The man texted him on his contact number provided on the note and gave him a surprising reply. He asked Neistat to donate the money he had put aside for the repairs to the local food bank instead.

The reply read, "Hey, Thank you so much for the note. Please don’t worry about the scratch. Any money you have put towards my car feel free to donate to a local venice food bank. Have a great week!"

Neistat then donated 250 USD to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in the name of ‘Mr Scratched Car’. The heart-warming exchange between the YouTuber and the stranger garnered over 243,500 likes and was retweeted more than 20,900 times.

been complaining about LA a lot, lemme share why I love LA. I scratched a guys car this morning when parking my truck, total accident, small but noticeable scratch. I left the owner a note on the wiper and he texted me... pic.twitter.com/0x8HQkjGa2 — Casey Neistat (@Casey) April 20, 2020

The users commenting on the post narrated similar incidents and praised the interaction between them. Some also praised the man’s reply to the Neistat’s note.

10/10 human interaction, love this — FaZe Banks (@Banks) April 20, 2020

What she didn't know what that I had already caused that damage weeks prior while trying to squeeze into a microscopic Seattle parking space (next to a concrete pillar).



I texted her back, told her that if she caused any damage, I couldn't tell, and not to worry about it. (2/2) — AlexanderESmith (@AlexEdwardSmith) April 20, 2020

God bless Mr Scratched Car — BoiiðÂÂ§¢ (@MichaelYanchuck) April 20, 2020

donation made in the name of "mr scratched car"



casey you are a legend — Luke Martin (@VentureCoinist) April 20, 2020

Still truly good people in this world. — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) April 20, 2020

