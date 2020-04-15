YouTuber Amel Elezovic's advice on how to use social media wisely to gain popularity on the internet

The usage of social media is booming with every new day and it is growing at a very fast pace. It has made way for Generation Z who have flooded the digital world by working smartly for both users and brands. Getting into the game, Amel Elezovic is building his name as a well-known content creator, YouTuber and an entrepreneur. Based in Norway, he always wanted to make a career which brought out his creativity in the best way. The young and enthusiastic content creator perfectly defines versatility, which has helped him in establishing a great fanbase on social media.

Many are not aware of his achievements. Staying low-key and hustling towards his goals, he has multiple channels on YouTube and has been awarded twice. Known for his exceptional content creation skills, he built an organic audience base of more than 250,000 followers. "All you need is a computer, a smartphone and strong network to become a social media sensation", he said. With his presence on Instagram since it launched in 2010, Amel has come a long way and is way too experienced in the field. Being a high school dropout, he learnt many things online.

He quoted, "Today’s generation is blessed with the latest technology which is advancing every day. Everything is available over the web and you can gain immense knowledge through the internet. The social media apps are not merely to post pictures or for chatting, they are also meant to build connections. Working wisely and connecting with the right people is the sole reason behind my success." Moreover, he also laid emphasis on two key aspects – patience and consistency. As a content creator, it took time for him to gain recognition. He believes that creating relatable content and interacting with the audience helps in building a strong presence over the web.

