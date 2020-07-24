YouTuber PewDiePie's tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is winning over the internet

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, Swedish YouTube star decided to take a break from the video streaming platform as he was "feeling very tired" as 2019 ended. The YouTuber's year started on a lighter note, but he is all back to entertain the audience. PewDiePie has a large following on YouTube and is famous for his Lets Play video games walkthroughs and Vlogs.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, a lot of international celebrities have also shown remorse on social media. Earlier, paranormal expert Steve Huff shared two videos on his YouTube page where he claims to have talked to the spirit of the actor. Now, it's another YouTuber who has decided to pay tribute by sharing on his channel.

Speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput on his channel, PweDiePie shared, "He's such a cool dude, such a smart guy, such a good message as well that I so wholeheartedly believe in just such a tragedy..it really makes you sad to think that he passed away at such a young age."

He added, "Police say that he died of suicide but at least personally that someone lives in the moment... I cannot make sense out of committing suicide and there's been this whole controversy and theories about did he really commit suicide or what happened..I don't want to get into that but want it just to be a video attributing him because I think he's a cool dude and I wanted to share with my audience."

The YouTuber concluded, "It's just this statement he had about living in the moment...obviously this was a couple of years ago but it's just you wouldn't commit suicide if you had this mindset...I don't believe that at all but then again I don't want to add to that... Rest In Peace Sushant... I would love to meet you..seem like an awesome dude and thank you for being you."

Watch the video here:

In 2019, PewDiePie, who currently has 105 million subscribers, was overtaken as the biggest YouTube channel in the world by Bollywood record label T-Series, which now has more than 146 million subscribers. "I'm taking a break from YouTube next year. I wanted to say it in advance because I made up my mind. I'm tired. I'm feeling very tired. I don't know if you can tell," PewDiePie said.

For the uninitiated, Disney cut ties with him in 2017 after some videos he released were found to contain Nazi references or anti-Semitic imagery. He accepted the material was offensive but stressed that he did not support "any kind of hateful attitudes". Later in 2017, he apologised for using the N-word during a live stream. In 2018, he apologised again for reposting a meme which appeared to mock singer Demi Lovato's hospital treatment for a suspected drug overdose.

He has become the biggest YouTuber star of all time, all thanks to his gaming and opinion videos.

On the other hand, after his demise, the Mumbai Police has been interrogating the people who were close to him and the people Sushant Singh Rajput was working with. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra, YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, and PR manager Ankita Tehlan have already been interrogated.

On the professional front, Sushant Singh Rajput's long-time held film Dil Bechara will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020, at 7:30 pm.

