YouTuber posts about fake Bali vacation from IKEA store, shocks internet

It is a fact that whatever you see on the internet is hard to believe. Even the best of influencers and bloggers can create an illusion and trick their followers into believing them. To prove this point, a YouTuber conducted a social experiment, to show how easy it is to trick people into believing what they see on the internet.

In the social experiment, YouTuber Natalia Taylor posted pictures from a photo shoot inside a showroom of popular Swedish home furnishing brand IKEA and tricked her followers into believing she was holidaying in Bali.

On February 7, Taylor posted pictures of the so-called trip on her Instagram account, with the first one being with the caption, "The queen just arrived in Bali." She then posted the rest of the pictures of the ‘trip’ in the next few days, when she received all kinds of comments.

It is when Taylor dropped her YouTube video when her followers realised the truth behind her ‘luxurious vacation in Bali.’ She explained in the video how she faked to be on a vacation to see if anyone among her followers could realise the truth. For the ‘realistic images posted on her Instagram account, she did a professional photoshoot in an IKEA store. The influencer also said that she had dropped some hints on her images so that her followers could call her out, but no one noticed.

Netizens took Taylor’s social experiment in good spirits and were amused on how she pulled it off. While some found the video hilarious, some praised her efforts. One user said, "Maybe she is tricking us into thinking that she was in ikea when she was really in Bali... we can’t trust anything on the internet (sic)." Another user said, "This is an actually good social experiment, no one gets hurt/distressed, it's based on reality, has good parameters & the only person made slightly uncomfortable is the creator. A+ work!" And another user posted a hilarious comment, saying, "Ah yes, nothing like a luxury vacation at Ikea, the most expensive place on earth."

What do you think of the social experiment? Would you believe anything you see on the internet?

