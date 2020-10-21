YouTuber Vinayak Mali aka Dadus Proves Language Is Not A Barrier But A Strength, Reaches 1.35M Subscribers

We often hear a famous saying 'Comedy is a serious business', yet it has the power to lift up the mood in any stressful situation. While living our life we have to face many struggles and problems but amidst all this if you get to relax a bit, you get to laugh, you forget about the problems for some time and you can start working towards your goals with a fresh mind. Having said that, today where maximum comedy content is seen to be using swearing and slang language, YouTuber Vinayak Mali aka Dadus's videos are a perfect example of clean comedy. Creating comedy content without swearing seems very challenging now but Vinayak does it effortlessly. His channel, a regional comedy channel, specially Agri-Koli channel hits a milestone of 1.35 million subscribers. It's definitely an achievement worth praising. His videos are a laughter ride for sure.

Vinayak Mali aka Dadus is a celebrity with whom audience connects the most. They love him unconditionally and of course Vinayak reciprocates their love with same warmth and his amazing content. The language he uses has a unique flavor of city language and Agri-Koli language. The mixture of these two languages makes it more interesting. He offers variety of content on his YouTube channel. His most loved Dadus series shows the light hearted situations of an Agri-Koli common man in that specific language which attracts and connects more people. His Sheth Manus series is inspired from a few people who he has observed in childhood. A gold studded simple man who lives his life in a royal style. Majhi Bayko series shows the adjustments and struggles of married life. Just like that Kantabai and his other creative content shows the various light hearted and comic characters as well as situations. Not only his comedy but the music and songs he uses fits apt to the situations. Vinayak creates his content very carefully yet dedicatedly.

When Vinayak started his YouTube channel at that time there were not much of Marathi and especially Agri-Koli content creators. Vinayak started this YouTube channel for his audition videos. He has given many auditions for Bollywood films but his luck didn't work their because destiny had different plans for him. This simple boy started creating videos, few for auditions, few for fun and soon his videos got viral; and Vinayak became superhit and most loved YouTuber in no time.

Comedy is a genre which attracts and entertains everyone. Yes, it's difficult to make someone laugh but Vinayak has the perfect understanding of how to do it. He knows what his audience wants. He shares a special and a very close bond with his fans and they too enjoy his content. His light-hearted comedy content gives a joyful experience to audience. people feel connected to his content; because of his language, his simplicity, his clean comedy and many more things. He knows his responsibility towards his audience and that's why he has decided to keep entertaining them with more creative and variety content. His few projects are in pipeline and it shall be revealed soon.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.