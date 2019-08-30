You've defeated age: Samantha to father-in-law Nagarjuna
On the work front, Nagarjuna was seen in "Manmadhudu 2" and next year he will be seen in "Brahmastra".
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a heart-warming message for her father-in-law and Telugu star Akkineni Nagarjuna and said he continues to inspire generations.'
"What everyone seeks you have found, just being around you I have learned to only look within for happiness... It is your beautiful mind, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of the people you love...," the actress said as she posted a picture of him on Instagram on Thursday enjoying in the pool.
Nag mama says “Thankyou for all the love .. always and forever .. your blessings matter the most “
"You have defeated age my mama. Happy birthday king... You will continue to inspire generation after generation. You are pure goals," she captioned the image.
