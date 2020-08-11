You've got mail

Remember the pen pal tradition back in the day, before emails, chat rooms and social media drowned the craft of letter-writing? The Alipore Post's latest initiative, Chitthi Exchange, is aimed at reviving the pen pal tradition. "It would be nice to have people connect with each other, write down their feelings, and find new friendships. At a time when everyone is so sceptical of each other, it's a way to get through this pandemic knowing that a stranger is waiting to hear from you," says curator Rohini Kejriwal.

All you have to do is visit their page, sign up for the exchange and answer a few questions, so that they can pair you up with a suitable pen friend based on similar interests and expectations. Kejriwal adds that if you can't physically post a letter, you can also take a picture and share it with them to get it delivered.

Log on to @chitthiexchange on Instagram to sign up

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news