YS Jaganmohan Reddy is like 'Ganja' in 'Tulsi' garden: N Chandrababu Naidu

national

The 17th Lok Sabha and the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh will take place on April 11 in a single phase. The results of the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls will be announced on May 23

N Chandrababu Naidu

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday launched a scathing attack on YSR Congress Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy stating that he is like 'Ganja' in a 'Tulsi' plant.

Addressing a public gathering at Reddy's home district of Kadapa, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Naidu said: "Kadapa district is like a Tulsi garden, which has given births to great personalities like Annamayya, Veera Brahmendra Swamy and Yogi Vemana. However, a ganja plant (cannabis) has also grown in this beautiful 'Tulsi' garden. He is Jaganmohan Reddy."

Naidu also alleged that Jagan is a brand ambassador of crimes and he is the only leader in the country who had 31 criminal cases against him. "Jagan is spreading violence in the state but I will prevent him from doing so. People should be alert because those who had 31 cases against them and can kill their own uncle can do anything," he said.

The Chief Minister said YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case had more twists than a detective novel and alleged that Jagan was trying to use his uncle's murder for political mileage.

Continuing tirade against YSRCP chief, Naidu said: "Jagan shivers with fear at Modi's name. He never says a word against Modi as he is afraid of going to jail."

He said that in the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several attacks against minorities have taken place. "I've asked him to keep such acts universal for all. Andhra Pradesh has lost much due to the bifurcation. If the Centre had supported us, the state would have experienced more development," he said.

Naidu also targeted Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for supporting Jaganmohan Reddy and accused Rao of stealing Telugu Desam Party's data from Hyderabad.

"KCR is supporting Jagan as he had stolen the data of Telugu Desam Party in Hyderabad and handed over it to Jagan. I developed Hyderabad, made it a global city, but KCR is misusing it," he said.

"KCR is unable to digest the development of Andhra Pradesh. He is afraid that soon Amaravati will surpass Hyderabad. To prevent such situation, KCR is hatching conspiracies along with Jagan," he said.

The 17th Lok Sabha and the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh will take place on April 11 in a single phase. The results of the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls will be announced on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates