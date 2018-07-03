Yuki Bhambri crashes out

The Indian, ranked 85, lost his first round 6-2 3-6 3-6 2-6 in two hour and 38 minutes to the Italian

India's Yuki Bhambri returns against Italy's Thomas Fabbiano during their men's singles first round match on the first day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2018. Pic/AFP

Yuki Bhambri failed to capitalise on a bright start and crashed out of the Wimbledon men's singles event, yet again falling prey to nemesis Thomas Fabbiano, here today.

The Indian, ranked 85, lost his first round 6-2 3-6 3-6 2-6 in two hour and 38 minutes to the Italian. Yuki has now lost all his four matches against Fabbiano, ranked 133.

Yuki was the lone Indian competing in the singles but as many as six of his compatriots will compete in the men's doubles later this week. The 25-year-old has featured in the men's singles main draw of all three Grand Slams of the season so far but is yet to win a match. He had qualified for the Australian Open and earned direct entry into French Open and Wimbledon, courtesy his top-100 rank.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever