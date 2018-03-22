Yuki Bhambri enters main draw in Miami Masters

The Indian Davis Cupper had qualified for the Indian Wells Masters and had shocked World No. 12 Lucas Pouille in the second round



Yuki made his second consecutive ATP 1000 series main draw

Yuki Bhambri made it to the Miami Masters, his second consecutive ATP 1000 series main draw, following a 7-5, 6-2 win over Sweden’s Elias Ymer in the second and final qualifying round.

It was second meeting between the Indian, 25, and World No. 133 Ymer, who had beaten Yuki in 2015 at Aptos. The Indian Davis Cupper had qualified for the Indian Wells Masters and had shocked World No. 12 Lucas Pouille in the second round. In his first round, Yuki has drawn Bosnian Mirza Basic. It will be second between the two players with Basic emerging winner in 2016 at Sofia. If Yuki crosses first hurdle, he will run into World No. 11 American Jack Sock.

Yuki, of late, has created excellent results against top players. Yuki is lone Indian in the singles draw with Ramkumar Ramanathan, In the doubles, Rohan Bopanna and his Edouard Vasselin have been pitted against Adrian Mannarino and Daniil Medvedev.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever