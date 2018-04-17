Yuki Bhambri re-enters top 100 in ATP Rankings

Yuki, who leapfrogged 22 places to secure the 83rd spot on the charts, registered his career-best rank till date, surpassing his previous feat of attaining rank 88 in November 2015



After a period of over two years, Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri featured among the top 100 ranks in the ATP men's singles chart on Monday. Yuki, who leapfrogged 22 places to secure the 83rd spot on the charts, registered his career-best rank till date, surpassing his previous feat of attaining rank 88 in November 2015.

The 25-year-old's latest achievement brings India its best ATP ranking since July 2011, when tennis ace Somdev Devvarman ranked 62 in the world rankings. Meanwhile, Bhambri's Davis Cup teammate Ramkumar Ramanathan rose to a career-best 116, after registering a 17-place jump. On the doubles front, Rohan Bopanna continued to lead for India at the 19th place, Divij Sharan moved one place up to 41, while Leander Paes continued to be placed at the 49th position.

In the WTA rankings for women, Ankita Raina jumped three places to a career-best rank of 194, while Karman Kaur Thandi dropped one place to 268. In the women's doubles arena, ace Tennis star Sania Mirza remained at the 24th position.

