Yuki Bhambri sets up clash with Milos Raonic

India's top singles player Yuki Bhambri yesterday qualified for the ATP 500 Fever-Tree Championships after beating America's Taylor Fritz in the second and final qualifying round in London and has been drawn to meet Stuttgart Open finalist Milos Raonic.

Yuki, seeded fifth in the Qualifiers, ended the hopes of the American third seed and world number 67 with a 6-4 6-2 victory in one hour and 10 minutes. Yuki, ranked 84, will open his main draw campaign against the world number 35 Canadian, who ended runner-up to Roger Federer today in Stuttgart.

