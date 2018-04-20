Yummy mango dishes you must try at this popular Bandra cafe

Popular chefs share recipes of delicious mango dishes that you must try out this season



Mango Souffle. Pic courtesy/ YouTube



From mango sandwich to a mango dessert, it is time to try out some delicious mango delicacies and make the most of the fruit this season. Carefully curated by French chef Gregory Bazire from Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House and Chef Paul Hayward, Executive Pastry Chef, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, try out these mango recipes and enjoy the summer season.

Earl Grey English Muffins with Smoked Salmon and Chickoo Chutney by French chef Gregory Bazire from Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House

Ingredients:

1. One large english muffin

60g of smoked salmon slices

5g of capers

1 large spring onions

30g Goan fish curry base

10g Cream

3ml lemon juice

5g raw mango

10g chickoo chutney

5ml extra virgin olive oil

10g butter

2g sesame seeds

Method:

1. Mix the Goan curry masala base with cream and lemon juice.

2. Apply Goan curry dressing on the Muffins base with chutney

3. Toast the English muffins cut in two with a light toast with butter, until crispy: Layer the shredded iceberg lettuce and the salmon slices with capers and raw mango julienne.

4. Finish with spring onions sliced and mustard

Mango Soufflé by Chef Paul Hayward, Executive Pastry Chef, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

Ingredients:

1000g Mango Puree

200g sugar

110g cornstarch

110g cold water

600g fresh egg whites

180g sugar



Method

1. Bring puree and sugar to a boil: In small bowl combine cornstarch with cold water using a hand whisk: Pour slowly onto boiling mixture while whisking and cook for 1 minute: Pour into a container and cover with cling film so touching mixture and allow to cool to room temperature.

2. When cooled whisk egg whites on medium speed until stiff and then add sugar* mix for 1 minute and remove. With a hand whisk smooth out the mango base and fold in 1/3 of this meringue mixture. Whisk until the mixture is smooth slowly fold in the rest gently so not to lose all the air

3. Pipe or spoon into ramekins or dishes brushed with soft butter and then filled with sugar and poured onto to create a surface for the soufflé to rise

4. Bake at 190C in an oven for 5-8 minutes

5.When cooked soufflé should be nice and high and soft in the middle: Dust with icing sugar and serve with ice cream

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS)

