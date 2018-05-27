Yusuf Pathan: Not surprised by Rashid Khan's knock vs Kolkata

Rashid Khan's 10-ball 34 lifted Hyderabad from a vulnerable 138-7 in the 19th over to a challenging 174-7 after the 20



Rashid Khan during his 34*

Long before Rashid Khan came to deliver another heady mix of leg-breaks and googlies in Friday's Qualifier 2, the Afghan treated a packed Eden Gardens to a breathtaking batting blitz.

Rashid Khan's 10-ball 34 lifted Hyderabad from a vulnerable 138-7 in the 19th over to a challenging 174-7 after the 20. The belligerent knock, which had four sixes and a couple of boundaries, may have stunned Kolkata but it didn't surprise his teammates.



Yusuf Pathan

"He's a very good cricketer, and in the Big Bash and other tournaments he's played, he's hit the fours and sixes to contribute with cameos," said Yusuf Pathan after Hyderabad's 13-run win. "The team have faith in Rashid's ability as a batsman, and that's why he was sent a slot higher [at No. 8, ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar]. In Chennai, he came and hit a couple of sixes. We are not surprised at all by what he did with the bat tonight [Friday]," he added.

"He had a brilliant day, didn't he? He batted really well; he had a run-out as well. It was a day when everything went right for him," Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik praising Rashid.

