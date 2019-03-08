Yusuf's brace powers Campion to U-8 final
Yusuf Pardiwala scored a brace as Campion 'B' (Cooperage) cruised into the final of the MSSA-organised U-8 boys' knockout football tournament with a 3-1 win over Don Bosco 'A' (Matunga) yesterday.
Apart from Yusuf's twin strikes (27th and 31st minutes), skipper Affan Shehzada (35th) contributed a goal in Campion's win. Don Bosco reduced the margin through Naveen Ganesan (32nd). After a goalless first half, Campion began the second session aggressively. Seven minutes later, striker Yusuf broke the deadlock with a tap in from close range.
He added a second with a shot that went over Bosco goalie Jordon Fernandes and into the net. Don Bosco skipper Naveen scored off a fine solo effort to keep his side in the game but Affan's strike thereafter sealed the tie in Campion's favour.
Josh power
Earlier, a Josh Thomas strike saw Bombay Scottish 'A' (Mahim) beat St Stanislaus 1-0 in their semi-final.
