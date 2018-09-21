Yuva Sena complains about Prabhadevi school for cancelling Ganpati holiday

national

Yuva Sena submits complaint to education officer against school's decision to conduct exam on Ganpati holiday

Representational Image

At a time when a Malad school has landed in the soup for suspending 32 students, who stayed away for five days during Paryushan, Yuva Sena submitted a complaint to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) education officer about Convent Girls' High School in Prabhadevi, as the authorities kept the institute open on September 17 even though all schools had declared a five-day holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi.

However, Education Officer, Mahesh Palkar, is of the opinion that if the school had informed parents and made changes in the holiday calendar well in advance, then the decision was not completely wrong.

Further mentioning that the school also conducted an exam on the said day, Pradeep Sawant from Yuva Sena said, "All schools had declared a five-holiday in view of Ganeshotsav. But the Prabhadevi school was not only open, they also conducted an examination. Because of this, no one could skip school. We want the education officer to investigate this as the decision was wrong." When contacted, Palkar said, "I have asked the local official of the area to look into the matter.

This is not completely wrong, as schools can change and adjust holidays. It needs to be verified whether the school had informed parents well in advance and mentioned it in the holiday calendar. If this was done, then it's not an issue." Even after repeated attempts to contact Principal Sister Asha Almeida, she remained unavailable for comment.

