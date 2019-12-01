Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula's vacation pictures from Bali are too hot to handle
It's time for some couple goals as Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula holiday in Bali and prove how madly they are in love with each other
After Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, it's time to move to another famous and celebrated couple, the husband and wife Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula. Their love story began in the Bigg Boss house on Season 9, and ever since then, the duo has been going strong.
They are currently in Bali and their vacation pictures are to die for. First, let's talk about Yuvika's post, on November 28, she took to her Instagram and posted two solo photos where she posed like a boss and the background suggests the couple's stay is indeed grand and lavish.
Take a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
#bali #hollydays #fun #happy #me #love #life. @pankhclothing
Then came a post where both the husband and wife said cheers and posted an adorable picture, have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
#bali #holidayseason #prince #princenarula #privika #yuvikachoudhary #finnsbeachclub #love #life #fun #crazy
In another post, Chaudhary wrote- Travel Partner, here is the post:
And then it was time for some more solo pictures and we must admit the actress looked gorgeous indeed:
View this post on Instagram
#love #life #travel #bali #lovemylife #touchwood #fun #cute #patry #beach club @pankhclothing
And lastly, her latest post read- Colorful life, have a look right here:
It seems Yuvika and Prince can teach all the couples how to slay like a boss!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met on the sets of reality show Bigg Boss - Season 9. The duo was romantically linked in the 2015 Season, but after her elimination, Yuvika Chaudhary stated that is not dating the actor and considers him a "good friend".
-
In an interview with IANS in 2017, Yuvika Chaudhary said, "Prince is a very good friend. He is brilliant and a grounded actor to work with. I'm impressed with his gentle behaviour. He and I get along really good, but it doesn't mean we are dating. If I do, I am not scared to hide it as it would not be a crime. I am used to such rumours and they don't affect me any more. The day I will feel strongly for him, I will proudly announce it. Anything can happen in life, so I go with the flow and let people talk anything. As a friend, I love him and adore him."
-
This picture is a throwback to Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's stint on 'Bigg Boss 9'. He had professed his fondness for Yuvika in the 'Bigg Boss' house itself.
-
When asked what was cooking, Yuvika said, "Honestly saying, it was one-sided. But when I came to know that Prince likes me, I was surprised and happy." She also said that she really "loved" the attention she got from Prince. Asked if the proposal was for the game, Yuvika replied, "No, I don't think so that he did this for the game... I had told Prince that 'Wow, the game would start now?' and then he replied by saying that 'No, it is genuine and that's why I don't want to exaggerate this here'."
-
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary soon made it official and appeared as a couple on Splitsvilla X, which aired on MTV.
-
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary defied the notion that 'couples on reality shows do not work'. "I had done a few reality shows before I met Yuvika and have heard people say that couples on reality shows do not work. But if your love is true then your relationship will work and you can spend the rest of your life with her. Like I did. I told myself that whatever I do, I am not going to leave her," Prince said in a statement.
-
Yuvika Chaudhary said, "One thing I liked a lot about Prince is that, he does what he says, and that's why I love him."
-
Soon, rumours of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's engagement started doing rounds, that stayed for a long time. However, the couple always denied it.
-
In 2018, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary took to Instagram to announce their engagement.
-
After the engagement, talking about Yuvika, Prince told IANS, "I love Yuvika. We just announced it (our engagement). Why life is very smooth... When I go back home, I know Yuvika is waiting for me. My life is very set right now... I am working and now I have a life partner... Everyone wants a good life partner."
-
The couple, who is fondly called Privika on social media, has a huge fan following. Prince says that he is lucky to have got so much love. "I love my fans a lot. Yuvika and I never planned anything, suddenly we thought of getting engaged and we got engaged. We only uploaded our picture on social media but the love we received from our fan family was really unconditional. Our fans are way more excited than us," he said.
-
In October 2018, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary made their wedding announcement. The couple got hitched on October 12, 2018, and it was a grand affair.
-
"We were strangers inside the Bigg Boss house. while Prince developed a strong liking for me in the beginning of our stay, I wanted to take some time. We fell in love much after the show ended. I even told him inside the house that if he is trying to be pally with me for the ratings, I am the wrong girl. However, his feelings were genuine. He would often tell me that I should talk more, as he feared that I wouldn't last for long on the show (laughs!). We are one of those few jodis whose love blossomed on the reality show. I was taken by surprise when his mother came to my family with his rishta when he was still inside the house. So, in a way, Prince and I were destined to be together. I tell him jokingly that he came to Mumbai for me," narrated Yuvika Chaudhary.
-
The couple, who is currently seen in Nach Baliye 9, celebrate their first wedding anniversary by doing puja at their home. and Yuvika even posted a photo on Instagram and wrote, "Small puja for 1st anniversary #oneyear #12oct #privikakishaadi #privika #blassed #waheguru @princenarula @rajnish5390 @akash10787 [sic]"
-
Here's wishing the couple, nothing but love and happiness and togetherness!
'Bigg Boss' winner Prince Narula and actress Yuvika Chaudhary will celebrate their first weddding anniversary on October 12, 2019. Let's take a look at the couple's journey from 'Bigg Boss 9' to heading towards marital bliss!
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe