Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula's vacation pictures from Bali are too hot to handle

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, it's time to move to another famous and celebrated couple, the husband and wife Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula. Their love story began in the Bigg Boss house on Season 9, and ever since then, the duo has been going strong.

They are currently in Bali and their vacation pictures are to die for. First, let's talk about Yuvika's post, on November 28, she took to her Instagram and posted two solo photos where she posed like a boss and the background suggests the couple's stay is indeed grand and lavish.

Take a look right here:

Then came a post where both the husband and wife said cheers and posted an adorable picture, have a look right here:

In another post, Chaudhary wrote- Travel Partner, here is the post:

And then it was time for some more solo pictures and we must admit the actress looked gorgeous indeed:

And lastly, her latest post read- Colorful life, have a look right here:

It seems Yuvika and Prince can teach all the couples how to slay like a boss!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates