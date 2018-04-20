Yuvika Chaudhary excited to do biopic on Haryana social activist

Yuvika Chaudhary was last seen on the big screen in Lakeeran in 2016



Actress Yuvika Chaudhary says she is happy to join the cast of a biopic on a social activist from Karnal, Haryana. "I am very happy about being a part of 'SP Chauhan' as the movie revolves around my character and my husband essayed by Jimmy Sheirgill," Yuvika said in a statement.

"It shows how Indian wives are the strength of their husband. It's a Haryanvi character," she added. She was last seen on the big screen in Lakeeran in 2016. Apart from featuring in movies, including Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shanti Om, Yuvika has also done TV shows like Amma and Yeh Vaada Raha.

