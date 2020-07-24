Yuvika Chaudhary on Sushant's death: Had specifically asked not to blame anyone

Yuvika Chaudhary knew Sushant Singh Rajput since she was friends with his ex, Ankita Lokhande. It was a shock to both Yuvika and her actor husband Prince Narula when news of Sushant's death broke. In a recent tweet, Yuvika has asked for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput as they wanted to know the reason behind him taking such a drastic step.

Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Yuvika and Prince have spoken about their reasoning behind the tweet and why they think no one should be blamed for SSR's death before the truth comes out. When asked about it, the couple stated, "I want to clarify that I had written on Twitter asking for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, but at the same time, I had mentioned not to blame anyone. Because the truth is not known to anyone."

They added, "We were only requesting the government to find out the reason behind him taking this step but one should not blame anyone till that happens because name-calling and memes can affect people, irrespective of the intention. That is criminal and makes a person's spirit hollow."

Yuvika Chaudhary reiterated that she refrained from commenting any more as she didn't want people to think she was doing it for thr limelight. She said, "Of course, I have known Sushant till he was with Ankita. After their breakup, I wasn't in touch with him but the time we had spent together back then was memorable. I felt Ankita and he looked good together. So when all the theories were surfacing, I also had this question of what really happened but I had specifically asked not to blame anyone before the truth is out."

On the professional front, Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula have just come out with their music video titled Shikayat. Penned by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, composed and sung by Ved Sharma, the song has melancholic lyrics that project feelings of heartbreak.

