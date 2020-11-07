Yuvika Chaudhary reacts to pregnancy rumours: It'll happen when it's supposed to happen

It was Karva Chauth when Yuvika Chaudhary shared some photos with husband Prince Narula on Instagram. These pictures led to netizens wondering if Yuvika was pregnant, as some thought they could discern a baby bump in the photos. Yuvika wore a stunning pink Anarkali suit to celebrate the festive occasion with Prince.

Soon, however, Yuvika was hounded by texts and calls congratulating her and Prince on their good news! Denying these rumours, Yuvika told ETimes TV, "I am not pregnant. I had just recovered from COVID-19 when I was rushed to a hospital for dengue. I have not even fully recovered and I am certainly amused by the false rumours," adding, "It will happen when it is supposed to happen, but later."

She further said, "But there is no actual baby bump. Plus, I love the design of the dupatta I was wearing, and hence had pulled it down longer a bit, which again must have made the people do their share of conjectures. Why are there so many questions after marriage about one's pregnancy?"

Speaking about recovering from both COVID-19 and dengue, Yuvika shared, "It will take me a few more days to recover completely. Ditto for Prince, who also had COVID-19 and dengue. There are so many moments almost every day when I feel very fresh and suddenly start feeling weak."

Well, here's hoping both Yuvika and Prince feel better soon!

