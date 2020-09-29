Yuvika Chaudhary spends some time in Kashmir; misses hubby Prince Narula

Yuvika Chaudhary commenced shooting, and the actress is excited to share her upcoming project with her fans and loved ones. The actress has been going places, as her social media suggests, for shoots. In fact, one of the places she visited recently was Kashmir. Yuvika couldn't stop herself from dressing up like a Kashmiri and take a 'shikara' ride amidst the beautiful lake of the state.

The Om Shanti Om actress shared a beautiful video from the scenic place, where she is seen posing for the camera. Yuvika not only gives a sweet performance in front of the lens but also adds a background score of the popular Bollywood song. The picturesque locales make her miss her hubby, Prince Narula. As she shares the video, the actress also wrote a loved-up caption.

As soon as the actor saw the post, he replied, Mere beautiful wifyyyy [sic]" Isn't that truly adorable?

On the personal front, Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula were spending loads of time together during the lockdown period. They also shared various fun-posts, keeping up with their peppy energy among their fans.

During the lockdown period, Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula also featured in the video of Shikayat that narrated a story of love, grief and tragedy. Penned by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, composed and sung by Ved Sharma, the song had melancholic lyrics projecting heartbreak. Shikayat is a complaint from a man, who has lost his soulmate, to the Almighty. Trapped in circumstances where he cherishes his fond memories with his loved one and is left blaming time and questioning God for not being able to spend his life with his lost lover.

