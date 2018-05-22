Yuvika Chaudhary walks the ramp as bride for a fashion show in Mumbai

The wedding show included a grand fashion show wherein real brides to be along with celebrity bride to be Yuvika Chaudhary walked the ramp as showstopper and her would be Prince Narula cheered for her from the front row

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula

Radisson Mumbai Goregaon presented Jashn (The Wedding Show) at Grand Blossom Banquets powered by Babita Agrawal Jewellery & Preety Design Hut.

The wedding show included a grand fashion show wherein real brides to be along with celebrity bride to be Yuvika Chaudhary walked the ramp as showstopper and her would be Prince Narula cheered for her from the front row. They also shared some beautiful moments on the ramp

Anchor Mimi was flawless with her presentation skills and timing.

Yuvika Chaudhary

Yuvika Chaudhary wore a beautiful bridal attire by Preety Agarwal from Preety Design Hut and sparkling Jewellery by Babita Agarwal, She glowed in subtle yet classy make up by celebrity make up artist Vishakha by Glam Blush Make Up Academy.

Yuvika Chaudhary walsk the ramp

Ace names from the wedding business in Mumbai came together for making jashn a success. Celebrity Fashion Designer Preety Agarwal of "Preety's Design Hut", Babita Agrawal Jewellery, Banubala Creations, Knot Married, Dance Riders Academy & Eventz along with Grand Blossom banquets created a beautiful wedding event

Ajoy Balakrishna ( GM at radisson Mumbai goregaon) says Jashn at grand blossom banquets was all about providing people everything to make a wedding Grand and beautiful, from exquisite food display to breathtaking decor to spacious venues to jewellery, treusau, wedding wardrobe and everything else required for weddings or celebration.

Also Read: Prince Narula Gets Yuvika Chaudhary's Name Tattooed On His Back

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates