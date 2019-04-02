Yuvraj Singh shares emotional message for Sachin Tendulkar on 8-year anniversary of 2011 WC win

cricket

Maybe it was the biggest day for Sachin Tendulkar, who waited for more than two decades to get his hands on the trophy. Moreover, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and others dedicated the win to Sachin.

Yuvraj Singh hugging Sachin Tendulkar after 2011 World Cup win (Pic/ Yuvraj Singh Instgram)

This day, eight years back on April 2, 2011, MS Dhoni cleared the stands at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to lift the 2011 World Cup trophy.

Emotional scenes followed as the Indian players including Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh amongst others, started crying on the field.

It was a great and unforgettable day for an Indian cricket fan and just like the regular fan, It was the biggest day in the careers of all the Indian players on the pitch.

Remembering the big day, Yuvraj Singh shared a few images from the incredible day on his Instagram and captioned, "Bringing back the memories of this day 2nd April 2011 when we won it for this special man! The greatest @sachintendulkar and my legendary bowler and friend! @zaheer_khan34 #worldcup2011memories"

Sachin Tendulkar also posted a video on his Instagram and captioned it, "Best moment of my cricketing life."

