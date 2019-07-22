Yuvraj Singh gets 'cheeky' with Rohit Sharma in a mall

cricket

Yuvraj Singh posted a picture on his Instagram with cricketer Rohit Sharma when they bumped into each other ar a mall recently. Yuvraj also captioned the picture with a 'cheeky' comment

Rohit Sharma with Yuvraj Singh (Pic/ Yuvraj Singh Instagram)

Former Indian cricketer and World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh met up with current Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma in a mall. The former left-hander posted a picture and captioned it as, "Look who I bumped into at the mall ,my mos of the World Cup ! Brothaman this time my cheeks are taking over relax ! Just making you look good with my filters ,cause your the man of the moment @rohitsharma45"

Rohit Sharma is taking a short break before he joins the Indian team for their tour to West Indies in August.

Rohit Sharma personally had a fantastic World Cup 2019, scoring 5 centuries during the tournament and thereby creating a record for the most number of tons in a single edition.

Rohit Sharma was also the only other Indian, apart from Jasprit Bumrah to make it to the Best World Cup 11 after the tournament was over.

After the World Cup was awarded to England on a bizarre boundary-count rule, Rohit Sharma was one of the cricketers who voiced their opinions, asking for a change of rule. Rohit Sharma had tweeted, "Some rules in cricket definitely needs (sic) a serious look in". Rohit amassed 648 runs in the tournament, including five hundreds, before India were knocked out in the semifinal stage.

The talented batsman from Mumbai referred to as the 'hitman' was at his hitting best during the World Cup. He scored 648 runs in 9 innings, at an average of 92.43 and a strike rate of 98.78. He was the leading run-scorer in World Cup 2019 and had notched up five hundreds to his name to surpass the record of most number of centuries in one World Cup.

Before the World Cup 2019, when Rohit wasn't at his best with 405 runs in IPL-12 and scores of 2 and 19 in the two World Cup warm-up matches. He turned to his "elder brother" Yuvraj Singh for advice as the runs were not enough. Yuvraj, the 2011 World Cup Player of the Tournament, was in a similar phase way back then. "What he told me was to just be in good space," revealed Rohit.

