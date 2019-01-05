Yuvraj Singh helps niece with her 'Treasure Hunt'

cricket

In the photo, Yuvraj Singh is seen helping his cute niece how to pick her nose. He captioned, "When your niece is trying to find gold for the first time ! Happy to help. #nosepickingfun @hazelkeechofficial @tinakeech @luxdavidson @vivkeech"

Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech (Pic Yuvraj Singh Instagram)

Yuvraj Singh is one helpful uncle, apart from being a doting husband to Hazel Keech, as is evident in this picture that he shared on Instagram.

In the photo, Yuvraj Singh is seen helping his cute niece how to pick her nose. He captioned, "When your niece is trying to find gold for the first time ! Happy to help. #nosepickingfun @hazelkeechofficial @tinakeech @luxdavidson @vivkeech"

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech were recently spotted enjoying their winter holidays in Budapest with their vacay gang, that included Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Ashish Nehra, Rushma Nehra, Ajit Agarkar and Fatema Agarkar.

Yuvraj Singh will be seen in the IPL 2019, in a Mumbai Indians t-shirt, as the stylish left-hander was bought by the franchise for Rs 1 crore.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates